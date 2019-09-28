Aubrey O’Day claims flight attendant forced her to “undress in front of the entire plane” (photos)

“The girl next to me held up her blanket [because] she felt bad”!

Aubrey O’Day is accusing an American Airlines flight attendant of forcing her to take off her shirt “in front of the entire plane” before allowing her to fly.

O’Day, 35, claims that after she boarded her flight, a male attendant “didn’t like my shirt and made me turn it inside out in order to fly.”

“I was SHOCKED. I literally had to have my breasts in a bra out in front of everyone around me in order to not get kicked off,” O’Day wrote on Twitter. “The girl next to me held up her blanket [because] she felt bad.”

Read more HERE