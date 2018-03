At least three people have been injured

Clashes at Themistokleous Street in Exarchia, between members of the Popular Unity and anti-riot police.

The members of the Popular Unity political party are protesting this Wednesday for the auction of working-class property, shouting slogans and holding banners.

Some of the demonstrators threw eggs at the police force, who violently repelled them, hunting them with the crows.

