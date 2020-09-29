Aurah Ruiz: A Spanish sexy celebrity you can’t afford to miss (photos)

She became known for her stormy relationship with the well-known Sporting Lisbon ace, Jesse Rodriguez

Aurah Ruiz is a Spanish celebrity known in her country for her participation in various reality shows.

She is known outside of her country’s borders for raising the heartbeat of the men all around the globe.

Ruiz became famous from her participation in the reality show “Women and Men and vice versa”, while she also participated in the 6th cycle of “Big Brother” with celebrities.

But, mainly, she became known for her stormy relationship with the well-known Sporting Lisbon ace, Jesse Rodriguez, with whom they divorced in 2018.

It is rumored that the Spanish ace was behind her early departure from the Spanish Big Brother.

