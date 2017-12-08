Aussie Ambassador in France proposes to his partner (video)

Australia’s ambassador to France has used the passage of the historic same-sex marriage bill to propose to his partner.

Brendan Berne popped the question to his partner of 11 years, Thomas Marti, inside the residence at the Australian Embassy in Paris earlier today.

Mr Berne, who took over the job from Stephen Brady in October, filmed a piece to camera on the embassy balcony overlooking the Eiffel Tower, then proposed to a somewhat surprised Mr Marti, who was working at a computer, dressed casually in jeans.

The men shared a hug and a kiss after Mr Marti said yes, just hours after the Australian Parliament passed laws allowing same-sex marriages to take place from next year.

Mr Berne said that as an Australian ambassador, it had been a “great day for my country … but also for me on a personal level.’’

“HE SAID YES!’’ he posted on Facebook and Twitter as the pair celebrated.

The diplomatic community joined in the celebrations, with Australia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Adam McCarthy the first to tweet, saying: “Congratulations Brendan — of course I can’t read French but I can have a pretty good guess at the contents. Well done mate, best wishes.’’

