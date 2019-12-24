Aussie firefighters start dancing when rain falls (video)

After weeks of battling intense bushfires, firefighters in Australia have finally been given a reason to smile as rain begins to fall over the scorched woodland areas.

And what do you do when you’ve been working all hours, risking for your life to protect lives, wildlife and homes, and you finally get some rain? Well, of course, you burst into song and dance.

The emotional clip shows the rescue workers unable to wipe the grins from their faces after more than a month of battling it out on the front line in an attempt to curb the flames ravaging the dry plains across the country.

They shared the video to social media, writing:

This is our crew in Rollands Plains in NSW at the moment with some very happy locals who have been on edge for over a month.

This local has also been helping cook meals for all the Fire Fighters and locals that have been forced from their homes for the past two weeks.

source unilad.co.uk