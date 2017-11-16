Aussie model Miranda Kerr and Snapchat founder husband Evan Spiegel expecting baby

Miranda Kerr is expecting her first child with husband Evan Spiegel.

The 34-year-old Australian model, who is mother to son Flynn, six, with ex Orlando Bloom, delightedly announced to DailyMail.com on Wednesday that she and the Snapchat founder, 27, are set to become parents.

A spokeswoman for the family revealed: ‘Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family.’

After marrying in an intimate backyard ceremony at his home in LA in May, in front of just 45 family and friends with Vogue capturing the stunning shots of the day.

Earlier this year, Miranda revealed the couple were waiting until they tied the knot to try for a baby, saying: ‘I’m not planning for a child yet. Not until after we get married. My partner is very traditional. We’re just waiting.’

source: dailymail.co.uk