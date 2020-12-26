Australia: Christmas at the beach & in churches (video)

Families were able to meet & church services took place but with certain restrictions around numbers, social distancing and the use of masks

Families at Manly in Sydney’s northern beaches were on Friday celebrating a less than normal Christmas.

Coronavirus restrictions have put traditional celebrations on hold, but the community has made the best of their situation.

The number of cases linked to the northern beaches cluster rose to 108 on Christmas day and many beachgoers felt the restrictions would protect the community.

Elsewhere in Sydney, families were still able to meet and church services took place but with certain restrictions around numbers, social distancing and the use of face masks.

See Also:

Coronavirus Greece: 262 new cases, 473 intubated & 46 fatalities

The Air Force’s secret new fighter jet will come with an R2-D2!