Australian government releases “guide” to dealing with terrorism

The Federal Government has released a “tool kit” for venue operators to assess the vulnerability of their site and better protect it against a potential terrorist attack.

It outlined a blueprint for “layered security” at venues, including CCTV, X-ray screening and physical barriers like bollards to prevent vehicle attacks at crowded places like shopping centres and sports stadiums.

“If implemented correctly, layered security ensures that the failure of any single layer — which may consist of different security measures — will not significantly compromise the overall security of the place being protected,” the report said.

“Crowded places such as stadiums, shopping centres, pedestrian malls, and major events will continue to be attractive targets for terrorists.”

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said it would provide a uniform approach for venue owners and business to work with police and different levels of government.

source: abc.net.au