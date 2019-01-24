Australian Open 2019: Rafael Nadal defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas (videos)

Rafael Nadal showed his class against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final of the Australian Open 2019.

The Spaniard didn’t give a chance to the young Greek tennis player and won 0-6 sets in just an hour and 46 minutes!

Although rough surfaces are not Nadal’s ideal courts, as it is well known that he prefers clay, his demonic performance has made everyone anticipate the final with either Novak Djokovic or Lucas Pouille.

Stefanos Tsitsipas didn’t manage to play as good as he did with Roger Federer.

However, every game is a new experience for him that is added to his arsenal.