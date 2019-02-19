Australian police baffled at UFO sightings (video)

Australian police are baffled after they captured bizarre footage of what appears to be an unidentified flying object (UFO).

Western Australia Police couldn’t help but notice the rather unusual object upon reviewing vision of a storm that erupted over a beach in the town of Broome on Saturday night.

Bolts of lighting can be seen erupting in the sky before a mysterious object comes into view in the left-hand corner of the screen.

The UFO can be seen hovering for a few moments before disappearing from the screen.

The footage has been shared on social media and has since been viewed thousands of times.

Some people aren’t so convinced about the UFO, while others swear it confirms that aliens really do exist.