Austrian police arrest Islamist in city of Linz

It was not clarified if he was connected to the bloody terrorist attack in Vienna

Austrian police have arrested a man in the city of Linz following the attacks in Vienna, public television ORF reported.

A man identified as an Islamist was driven out of a house wearing handcuffs by heavily armed police, the ORF said, adding that it was not yet clear if he was linked to yesterday’s attacks in the Austrian capital.

Earlier, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer revealed that the name of the Islamic State jihadist who killed 4 people in Vienna before being shot dead by police was Fejzulai Kujtim.

Four people were killed in the attack by the 20-year-old, with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz clarifying that it was an old man, an old woman, a young passer-by, and a waitress.

