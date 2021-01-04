Authorities in northeast Syria seek alternatives due to Turkish disruption of water supplies

Turkey and allied Syrian opposition factions led by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) have deliberately deprived of water more than 1 million civilians in Hasakah and its countryside, the towns of Tel Tamr, al-Hol and Abu Raseen, and the nearby villages and communities in an area that is already suffering from drought and water scarcity.

In early December, they cut off the water to the Alouk water station in the countryside of Ras al-Ain. This is the 17th time Turkey has deprived locals of water since taking control of Ras al-Ain and Tell Abyad in October 2019 during Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters.

The Alouk water station is the only source of potable water supplying the city of Hasakah and its countryside where about 1.2 million civilians reside, including thousands of displaced persons from various Syrian areas living in camps. The Alouk station also supplies the Mabrouka power station, which provides potable water to Tel Tamr and its countryside.

In light of the repeated suspension of pumping operations at the Alouk water station, the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (known as Rojava) is seeking alternative solutions by planning the implementation of projects that supply water to citizens.

Joseph Lahdo, head of the Local Administration and Environment Committee in Hasakah, talked to Al-Monitor about the autonomous administration’s plan to implement a $5 million project to draw water from the Khabur River and store it in al-Himme artificial lake near Hasakah.