Authorities in Thessaloniki on alert after 10 Covid-19 cases detected in disabled home

Local authorities in Thessaloniki are on alert after ten cases of coronavirus were detected in a health care facility hosting children and adults in the city.

According to Open TV, it is a rehabilitation centre for children with welfare disabilities, with authorities expressing their serious concern about people hosted in the facility.

The structure accommodates not only children but generally people with disabilities up to 60 years old. According to sources, out of the 10 who became ill, 9 are adults and one is a minor.

also read

AC/DC drop official video of new single and fans love it (video)

Mia Khalifa urges Americans to vote in sexy and funny video

Regarding how the virus spread, a nurse, who had unknowingly become infected with the virus, signed the relevant statement that she and no other member of her family that suffered from coronavirus, when in fact at least three members of her family were ill.