Autistic children tricked into changing gender, whistlebower teacher shockingly reveals

An astonishing 17 pupils at a single British school are in the process of changing gender, with most of them being autistic, a whistleblower teacher has shockingly revealed.

The teacher said vulnerable children with mental health problems were being ‘tricked’ into believing they are the wrong sex.

The whistleblower says few of the transgender children are suffering from gender dysphoria – the medical term for someone who feels they were born in the wrong body – but are just easily influenced, latching on to the mistaken belief they are the wrong sex as a way of coping with the problems caused by autism.

Earlier this year, The Mail on Sunday revealed that a third of youngsters referred to the NHS’s only gender identity clinic for children showed ‘moderate to severe autistic traits’.

