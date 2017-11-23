Avramopoulos: Schengen’s integrity is crucial

The European Commissioner for Migration was present in the Celebration of the entry into force of the European Border & Coast Guard Agency Headquarters Agreement

The European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramopoulos, was present in the Celebration of the entry into force of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Headquarters Agreement, in Warsaw.

Avramopoulos stressed the importance of maintaining the integrity of the Schengen’s area, the formation of effective and holistic legal and administrative frameworks and the role that the Agency has to undertake. Also, he mentioned that the Agency currently has approximately 600 employees, while it is predicted that it will reach 1000 till 2020.

To conclude, he underlined that the European Border and Coast Guard was the last step to complete one of the pillars of the common European Migration Policy, noting that European Union (EU) means solidarity among the countries and the peoples.

Source: thegreekobserver.com