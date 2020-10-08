Azerbaijan military shells Armenian church, authorities say

Several journalists sustained wounds in the Azerbaijani army’s shelling of the Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral in the town of Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh and the condition of a Russian reporter is serious, Head of the Armenian Government’s Information Center Hovannes Movsisyan wrote on his Facebook on Thursday.
“Several journalists sustained wounds in Shushi. We have received preliminary data from Stepanakert that the condition of the Russian journalist is serious and he is now undergoing surgery,” he wrote.
This is not the first case when journalists are wounded since the escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. In particular, on October 1, a group of journalists came under the Azerbaijani army’s artillery fire in the town of Martuni in Karabakh. As a result, three journalists, including a reporter of the French newspaper Le Monde and a cameraman, were wounded in the shelling.
source tass.com
The symbol of #Shushi, Saint #Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, has just been shelled by #Azerbaijan‘i armed forces. This is direct attack against #Armenia‘n & #Artsakh cultural property & national identity. #ArtsakhStrong #StopAzerbaijaniAggression
📸: Davit Ghahramanyan pic.twitter.com/s6gxesXpIx
— Artsakh (@ArtsakhOfficial) October 8, 2020
Day 11 thread of the #Azerbaijan #Armenia war for #NagornoKarabakh.
[Knish]
— Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) October 8, 2020