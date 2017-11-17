Baby dies from marijuana overdose!

Two poison control doctors who listed an 11-month-old boy’s cause of death as damage to his heart muscle claim that it was brought on by ingesting marijuana. Doctors Thomas Nappe and Christopher Hoyte, who published their report in the journal Clinical Practice and Cases in Emergency Medicine, said that the only thing they could find in the boy’s system at the time of his 2015 death was marijuana.

His official cause of death was listed as myocarditis, which is a rare occurrence in children. Hoyte and Nappe, both of the Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center, said that they ruled out all other known causes of the condition, which includes bacteria, Coxsackievirus, fungi and parasites, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

“The only thing that we found was marijuana,” Hoyte told the news outlet. “High concentrations of marijuana in his blood. And that’s the only thing we found. The kid never really got better. And just one thing led to another and the kid ended up with a heart stopped. And the kid stopped breathing and died.”

The report was published in March and did not identify where the boy’s death occurred, nor reveal his identity. The doctors concluded that the case “was the first reported pediatric death associated with cannabis exposure.” However, others in the field question their findings, including a 2016 paper that said marijuana could not be determined as the cause of myocarditis, the news outlet reported.

source: foxnews.com