Fighting against time the Fire Brigade is struggling to free the Kinetta residents who remain trapped in their homes in the early morning, when the bad weather hit the area.

The Fire Brigade has received 43 calls to pump out water from flooded homes and stores, while in 34 cases they were called to help trapped citizens.

The crews are racing to reach all every place they were called to help. Many calls have been made especially from Parnassos, Pericles and Geraniou Streets.