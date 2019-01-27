Balkans to abolish roaming charges. Will this be a blow to the EU?

“This is the logic of the European unique market which was created more than 50 years ago”

All Balkan countries who are not EU members and who do not benefit from the roaming free agreement, will now be part of a deal which will benefit all countries of this peninsula.

Round two of the negotiations for a New Regional Roaming Agreement for the Balkans is approaching, while citizens of this region are finally expected to communicate without paying for roaming charges.

In this round, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC), Majlinda Bregu said that it’s in the best interest of the economies, citizens and politicians of these countries to finalize the Regional Roaming Agreement as soon as possible, as this will reduce roaming costs until 2019, while in 2021, these charges will be zero.

“If we want people to really understand the true impact of our efforts in promoting regional cooperation, let us sign this agreement in April. This is the logic of the European unique market which was created more than 50 years ago and this must be a tangible result of RCC”, Bregu said.

10 years were required for the EU to introduce zero roaming and this is why the Balkans need to be congratulated for being ambitious and courageous enough to finalize this process in 2 and a half years.

