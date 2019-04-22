Ban on LGBT groups in Ankara lifted

The ban was put in place indefinitely in October 2017

An Ankara appeals court has reversed a ban on LGBT activities imposed by the Ankara Governor’s Office, the Diken news website reported on Friday.

The ban was put in place indefinitely in October 2017 during a two-year-long state of emergency declared in the aftermath of a coup attempt in July 2016.

The governor’s office prohibited LGBTI cinema and theater-related activities as well as panel discussions and exhibits in the capital city, citing security concerns and the risk of provocation due to “social sensitivities.”

source turkishminute.com