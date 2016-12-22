Bank of Greece: Europeans contribute to rise in tourism in Greece

According to data released by the Bank of Greece, the balance of earnings in tourism was negative over the 10-month period until October, recording a 4.2% drop compared to 2015.

For the month of October Europeans contributed by 14.2% in tourist income in the industry, with the British and Germans spending the most. The increase in earnings is accounted for by an impressive rise in arrivals from abroad of 17.3% in October.

For the January-October 2016 period, the travel balance of earnings showed a surplus of 11.318 billion euros, a 5.5% fall compared to the same period in 2015. This was the results of both a decline in travel earnings by 4.2%, as well as an increase in travel payments by 5.2%. Inbound tourism stood at 2.174 million tourists in October 2016, recording a 17.3% rise compared to 2015, with air flight tourism going up by 26.3%, while arrivals via land dropped by 10.9%.