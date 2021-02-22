Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen to launch podcast

Former US President Barack Obama and legendary rock star Bruce Springsteen are joining forces to make a podcast.

The launch of the collaboration was announced on Monday by Spotify and will be named “Renegades: Born in the USA.”

The issues covered will range from politics and the state of America to fatherhood, marriage, and manhood. The conversations will span eight episodes, the first two of which go live on Monday.

The podcast, produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, is decidedly the highest-profile collaboration in the history of podcasting.

“It is a personal, in-depth discussion between two friends exploring their pasts, their beliefs, and the country that they love — as it was, as it is, and as it ought to be going forward,” Spotify said in a statement, noting that the two men “have formed a deep friendship since they first met on the campaign trail in 2008.”

source nbcnews.com

also read

Greek-American musician places microphone on NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover

French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to arrive in the Eastern Mediterranean