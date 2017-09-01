Barack Obama the most expensive ex-President for taxpayers

After his pension, an office space, and other perks, former President Obama is costing taxpayers the most to support out of all the ex-presidents.

Next year, the American people will be footing his bill to the tune of $1,153,000, according to a Congressional Research Service memo. This figure is more than $100,000 higher than President George W. Bush’s request and roughly $200,000 more than President Clinton’s. Former President George H.W. Bush will receive $942,000 and President Carter will bring in $456,000. The biggest expense for former presidents is the cost of rent for their office spaces—especially for Obama and Clinton since their offices are in Washington, D.C. and New York City, respectively. Obama’s will cost $536,000 next year, while Clinton’s is $518,000. Bush 41’s office in Houston costs $286,000 and Bush 43’s in Dallas is $497,000. Carter’s Atlanta office is only $115,000.

Obama also has the most expensive pension. None of these figures account for the cost of lifelong Secret Service protection for the former presidents and their spouse. This information is not public, but estimates put it at tens of millions of dollars.

source: townhall.com