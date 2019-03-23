Barbra Streisand sparks outrage after saying Michael Jackson’s victims were thrilled to be there!

She said what happened to the alleged victims didn’t kill them’

Barbra Streisand has made bizarre statements about the harm suffered by alleged sexual assault victims of Michael Jackson, in an interview published on Friday.

The 76-year-old singer and actor told British newspaper The Times of London that the two main subjects of the documentary ‘Leaving Neverland,’ now-adults Wade Robson and James Safechuck, ‘were thrilled to be there’ as children and whatever happened to them ‘didn’t kill them’.

The recently released ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary is about how Robson and Safechuck, now in their 30s, say Jackson, who died at age 50 in 2009, sexually abused them from the ages of seven and 10, respectively.

more at dailymai.co.uk