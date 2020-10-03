Barca coach Jasikevicius tests positive for COVID-19

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: October 3, 2020

His assistant Darius Maskoliunas was also positive

FC Barcelona announced on Saturday that head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius and assistant Darius Maskoliunas have tested positive for COVID-19. They are both in good health and isolated at home, the club said in its statement, adding that it is cooperating with all the health authorities on the matter.

 

