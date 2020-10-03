Barca coach Jasikevicius tests positive for COVID-19

FC Barcelona announced on Saturday that head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius and assistant Darius Maskoliunas have tested positive for COVID-19. They are both in good health and isolated at home, the club said in its statement, adding that it is cooperating with all the health authorities on the matter.
Sarunas Jasikevicius y Darius Maskoliunas, primer entrenador y entrenador asistente del@FCBbasket, positivo por Covid-19.
Los afectados se encuentran bien de salud y aislados en su domicilio pic.twitter.com/pXDdCWvjhU
— Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) October 3, 2020
