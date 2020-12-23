Barcelona abandoned Ertel in Turkey: Euroleague Players’ Union launches investigation

The Catalans were furious with the Frenchman, when they were informed that he is not in negotiations with Fenerbahce, but with Real Madrid

An investigation has been launched by the Euroleague Players’ Union (ELPA), after Barcelona’s unprecedented move not to allow Toma Ertel to board the return plane from Constantinople, after the match with Anadolu Efes.

The Catalans were furious with the Frenchman, when they were informed that he is not in negotiations with Fenerbahce, but with Real Madrid.

Both Mike James and Kevin Seraphin took a stand on this move.

The former Panathinaikos player wrote on Twitter:

I really wonder how they didn’t let him on the plane. I’ve always looked at Barca as one of the gold standards of euroleague but if this is what it seems/sounds like that’s a shame for real. — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) December 22, 2020

For his part, Seraphin wrote:

Well. Change your way of seeing them…

Im not surprised by this…

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/vpWgcudpN1 — kevin seraphin (@french_savage) December 22, 2020

Rese Rice, who also did not have a “nice” divorce with Barca a few years ago, remaining inactive for many months, defended the French guard.

Didn’t let him board the plane? You telling him that he can’t go home? Man got family and everything. Wow. I hope he does go to Real if that’s an option. Cuz Lord knows if I had the chance, I would have went. — Rese (@ReseRice4) December 23, 2020

See Also:

A painful skin disease is killing dolphins worldwide — scientists just found out why

ACI: 6000 air routes in Europe have vanished