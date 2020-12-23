Barcelona abandoned Ertel in Turkey: Euroleague Players’ Union launches investigation

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: December 23, 2020

The Catalans were furious with the Frenchman, when they were informed that he is not in negotiations with Fenerbahce, but with Real Madrid

An investigation has been launched by the Euroleague Players’ Union (ELPA), after Barcelona’s unprecedented move not to allow Toma Ertel to board the return plane from Constantinople, after the match with Anadolu Efes.

The Catalans were furious with the Frenchman, when they were informed that he is not in negotiations with Fenerbahce, but with Real Madrid.

Both Mike James and Kevin Seraphin took a stand on this move.

The former Panathinaikos player wrote on Twitter:

For his part, Seraphin wrote:

Rese Rice, who also did not have a “nice” divorce with Barca a few years ago, remaining inactive for many months, defended the French guard.

