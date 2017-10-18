Barcelona-Olympiakos: 3-1 (FINAL)

The game has started under heavy rain with Barcelona dominating as was expected.

The score so far is 1-0 for Barcelona, as quite early Olympiakos scored an own goal, making thing way easier for the Catalans and extremely difficult for themselves.

For the history, the own goal was scored by Dimitris Nikolaou at the 18′.

However, Barcelona plays with 10 players as Pique saw a red card (second yellow) at the 42′ after he deliberately used his hand to score.

This goal was the second for Barcelona that the referee cancelled in the first half! The first was an off-side.

2-0 on 61′ by Messi.

3-0 on 64′ for Barca by Digne.

Dimitris Nicolaou “corrected” his 1st half mistake and scored for Olympiakos for the 3-1!