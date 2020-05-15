Barcelona sets eyes on PAO BC captain Nick Calathes

Spanish site “Mundo Deportivo” is reporting that Barcelona basketball club have their eyes set on Panathinaikos BC captain Nick Calathes as a replacement for their American guard who left.

As the report notes, “the Greek point guard, who will complete his contract with Panathinaikos, is high on Barça’s transfer list, but there is a lot of competition.”

The piece also underlines that “Calathes has one more year left in his contract, but Panathinaikos cannot cover his high salary (2.2m euros) and he has been offered a mutual cessation of his contract. The departure of the Greek-American is a matter of time, since the player is determined to leave, not only because of the difficult economic situation of the “greens”, but also because of the money owed to him. The big problem for Barcelona is that other European teams are also interested in Calathes, such as Real Madrid, CSKA Moscow, Armani Milano, Anadolu Efes, Olympiacos and Zenit St. Petersburg.”