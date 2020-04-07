Barn find 1955 Ford Fairlane Skyliner is a rare project car

It’s never fun to see a classic car wasting away from years of neglect, but it’s even worse when one of these cars turns out to be an extremely rare model. That’s the case with this 1955 Ford Fairlane Skyliner barn find, which was one of only 1,999 ever built, and this one being sold by Classic Auto Mall is definitely a project car in need of a much-deserving restoration.

What made the Skyliner so special is its acrylic roof panel above the front passengers. This model was a complement to the Fairlane hardtop and the Fairlane Sunliner convertible. Although its current color is dominated by faded blue paint and plenty of patina, this Ford Fairlane was originally painted in Tropical Rose and white. Not only is this evident by the small swathes of faded pink on the outside, but the equally rough interior clearly shows remnants of the original white and magenta cabin colors. There is plenty of rust and missing pieces, but for the most part, the basic bones are all there.

