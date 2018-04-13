Bashar al-Assad flees his palace in fear of US strikes

According to news outlet “The Baghdad Post”, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has fled to an airbase bunker for fear of imminent US strikes. As the online news site version reports:

The Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad has escaped to a bunker at Khmeimim base, as the US has escalated its threats to carry out military strikes against his regime forces’ posts and positions throughout the country.

This was revealed when Assad received Khamenei’s aide Ali Akbar Velayatiroom in Khmeimim air base in a room that has neither windows nor drapes with no Syrian officials all are Iranians, according to footage obtained by The Baghdad Post.