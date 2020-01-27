“Basilica of Mysteries” reborn in Rome (photos)

According to some researchers the building, which dates back to the first century AD, was the tomb of a family, the Statili, close to Emperor Augustus

The so-called ‘Basilica of the Mysteries’, one of the most magical and mystery-shrounded underground locales in Rome, has been restored with funding from Swiss foundation Evergete.

The restoration has restored the whole northern wall of the lefthand nave, with its refined decorations, and the blazing whiteness of its stucco work mixed with mother of pearl.

The underground church is near Rome’s major Porta Maggiore gate. An intervention on the southern wall will soon be carried out.

