Battle of Thermopylae commemorated in Brooklyn, NY (video)

A commemoration of the Battle of Thermopylae and a tribute to King Leonidas of Sparta was organised by the Federation of Associated Laconian Societies at its headquarters in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn on July 28.

In spite of the hot weather, the room was packed and the attendees were riveted throughout the program.

Federation Vice President Elias Panagiotakakos welcomed the attendees of all ages for a program that included lectures and videos, with the contributions of the late Greek academics Dimitris Liantinis (Nikolakakou) and Sarantos Kargakos.

