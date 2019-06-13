Bayern Munich star Alaba in Mykonos…with his personal Pastor

David Alaba, Bayern Munich’s superstar footballer arrived in the cosmopolitan island of Mykonos Tuesday to unwind at the end of successful year on the domestic football front.

The Austrian international was accompanied by his partner Shalimar and a party of friends who arrived on the island in a private jet. Nothing strange so far, as many high-profile athletes and entertainers from all over the world descend on the windy island as Mykonos is known.

The only thing is that Alaba had his pastor, Jan Kohle, travel with him to Mykonos.

The pastor is the head of a “liberal” and “open” Protestant church in Munich, which attracts many big names, such as pop star Justin Bieber.

Alaba, a Christian who does not hide his faith, visit the Church on a daily basis.

His personal motto is “My strength lies in Jesus”.