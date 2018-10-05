Bayern Munich women’s football teammates tie the knot

Two female players of German football club, Bayern Munich have tied the knot. The news was announced on the club’s official Instagram page. Czech player Lucie Vonkova (26) and her Dutch terminate Claudia van den Heiligenberg (33). The Dutch player is part the Bundesliga club’s second team, while the Czech international striker plays for the first team. The two ladies appeared very happy during the cutting of their wedding cake.

💖-lichen Glückwunsch & alles erdenklich Gute für Eure gemeinsame Zukunft! 💍🥂💍 Die #FCBayern-Spielerinnen Lucie Vonkova und Claudia van den Heiligenberg (jetzt auch Vonkova) haben JA gesagt! 🤗 @lu_vonkova @CvdH1985 #MiaSanFamily pic.twitter.com/Qwes7T5BMF — FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) October 4, 2018