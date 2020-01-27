BBC apologizes for footage mistake following the death of Kobe Bryant

Following a rather confusing piece of coverage on the death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, the BBC has issued an official apology.

Bryant, who played for the LA Lakers throughout his accolade-rife career, sadly passed away in a helicopter crash yesterday (January 26). He was one of nine people who died, including the helicopter’s pilot and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

In the tribute broadcast as part of BBC News at Ten on the day of his death, some of the footage featured basketballer LeBron James, who recently surpassed Bryant’s NBA record to become the third-highest scorer of all time.

Apologizing for the mistake, newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti stated: “In our coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant, in one section of the report, we mistakenly showed pictures of another basketball player, LeBron James.

