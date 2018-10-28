Leicester’s president & his daughter killed in helicopter accident (Upd.)

UPDATE: It has been confirmed that Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has been killed. On board the helicopter was his daughter too.

Leicester football teams’ Thai president, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, has been killed according to BBC’s latest news report that has not yet been confirmed. It is also not known how many helicopters were in total.

The president was on a helicopter when a few minutes after his departure after his team’s match with West Ham the helicopter crashed.

So far the authorities and the club have not officially announced anything. The causes of the accident remain unknown.



