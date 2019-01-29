BBC made me change a joke to not offend ISIS, comedian says

Russell Howard has claimed BBC executives once made him re-record a joke about ISIS

Russell Howard has claimed BBC executives once made him re-record a joke about ISIS in case it offended the genocidal terrorist group.

The comedian, speaking about freedom of speech on Sky One’s The Russell Howard Hour, said a routine in which he attacked the terror cult for ‘not being Muslims’ after the 2015 Paris attacks sparked concerns among the corporation’s management.

Howard, 38, claimed he was told to change the skit to instead say Isis ‘weren’t ‘devout’ Muslims’, prompting the Bristol-born comic to question, ‘are we worried about offending ISIS?’

The 38-year-old said: ‘A while back I worked for the BBC and I did a piece about the Paris attacks when I said Isis weren’t Muslims, they were terrorists – and the crowd cheered.

‘And then, at the end of the show, the BBC lost their mind, [saying] ‘You need to re-record it! You need to say Isis aren’t devout Muslims.’

‘I was like, “Are you worried we are going to offend Isis?'” Are they going to write in?’

Howard then imagined an ISIS terrorist writing a letter of complaint to the BBC’s feedback programme about his former show, Russell Howard’s Good News.

‘Dear Points Of View, imagine my horror when I was misrepresented on a late-night satire show. Farouk and I will be cancelling our TV licence. Please excuse my handwriting, I have a hook for a hand.’

