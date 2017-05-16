BBC reporter slapped after touching woman on breast (video)

A BBC presenter was slapped by a woman after accidentally grabbing her breast in a bizarre interruption on live TV.

Ben Brown had been interviewing Norman Smith, the BBC’s Assistant Political Editor, to get reaction to Labour’s manifesto launch in Bradford today.

But a female member of the public wandered into shot behind the pair and, giving a thumbs up, said: “Absolutely fantastic”.

Smith politely asked her to leave them alone during the live segment on BBC News just after 2pm, saying: “Yes just give us one second, alright?”

But Brown took matters into his own hands, pushing the woman in sunglasses away by the breast.

She retreated, but not before landing a slap on Brown’s shoulder, smiling as she walked away.

source: huffingtonpost.co.uk

video courtesy of Jason Farrington/channel4news twitter feed