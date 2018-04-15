Beaches affected by oil spill return to public use

A ban on swimming at beaches of Attica affected by the extensive oil spill of “Agia Zoni II” was lifted on Friday, following a decision by Shipping and Island Policy Minister Panagiotis Kouroumblis.

Deputy Minister Nektarios Santorinios led a team of experts along the coast for on-site assessment, ahead of the summer throngs.

The ministry said that the lifting of the ban formally completes the efforts of ministries, municipalities, port authorities, cleaning companies and volunteers to restore economic and social life in the affected areas.

Agia Zoni II sank in September 2017 in the Saronikos Gulf, creating one of the worst marine disasters in Greece.

Source: thegreekobserver