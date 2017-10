Eleana Batista, daughter of veteran footballer Daniel Batista has grown up into a beautiful young lady. Eleana followed in her dad’s footsteps and got involved with sports. For 11 years she was part of the Argyroupoli team of synchronised swimming, before transferring to Vouliagmeni.

She studied at the Department of Physical Education and Sports and today she is a Physical Education Teacher. Eleanna is the child of former AEK and Olympiakos footballer from his first marriage.