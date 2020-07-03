Beautiful US soccer player Alex Morgan turned 31 (photos)

World champion and Olympic gold medalist with the US soccer team, Alex Morgan, turned 31 on Thursday and is happier and more successful than ever.

For the U.S. Women’s National Team and Orlando Pride star, though, her 30th will be hard to top.

Last year, Morgan co-captained the USWNT squad that went on to win the Women’s World Cup. She earned the tournament’s Silver Boot Award with six goals and three assists.

Born on July 2, 1989, the beautiful striker could have very well become a professional model, with a great career in the fashion industry. Instead, Alex Morgan chose to follow her love for soccer becoming one of the best and highest-paid female players in the world.

Alex has over 9 million followers on Instagram and tries to keep them up to date on her career and projects.

