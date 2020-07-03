Beautiful US soccer player Alex Morgan turned 31 (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: July 3, 2020

The successful athlete could have easily become a model

World champion and Olympic gold medalist with the US soccer team, Alex Morgan, turned 31 on Thursday and is happier and more successful than ever.

For the U.S. Women’s National Team and Orlando Pride star, though, her 30th will be hard to top.

Last year, Morgan co-captained the USWNT squad that went on to win the Women’s World Cup. She earned the tournament’s Silver Boot Award with six goals and three assists.

Born on July 2, 1989, the beautiful striker could have very well become a professional model, with a great career in the fashion industry. Instead, Alex Morgan chose to follow her love for soccer becoming one of the best and highest-paid female players in the world.

Alex has over 9 million followers on Instagram and tries to keep them up to date on her career and projects.

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Re-living our teens for a day while at #teenchoiceawards #meow

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

🛥 🌹 🌇

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Thank you so much for your continued love and support the past few weeks. We got that #OneMoreStar!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

We got 4 stars on our shirt, we got 4 stars…

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Hardware

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

We each have our own unique journey in order to reach this ultimate stage for our sport. I shared my story with @espn in my new show ‘The Equalizer,’ which you can watch exclusively on ESPN+: https://es.pn/2MDqIjE

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

We each have our own unique journey in order to reach this ultimate stage for our sport. I shared my story with @espn in my new show ‘The Equalizer,’ which you can watch exclusively on ESPN+: https://es.pn/2MDqIjE

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

It’s been 5 years since the last time i was a part of #SISwim and let me tell you, for this, it was worth the wait!!! 2019 @si_swimsuit issue ON.SALE.NOW. 📷 // @wattsupphoto

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) στις

Tags With: