Beautiful Zeta Makripoulia and her “astronaut” dentist (photo)

Many things have changed in our lives since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic. But, Zeta Makripoulia, the beautiful TV show on Ant-1 was not expecting to encounter an “astronaut” in her dentist’s office!

As restrictive measures in Greece are gradually easing up, Zeta’s first trip outside her house was to her dentist’s practice to take care of a root.

Once she entered the office the beautiful celebrity probably thought she had entered into a NASA laboratory, as her dentist, Konstantinos Dedes, was not suited up not in his usual white coat but an astronaut’s uniform!

In a humorous mood, the presenter and actress posted the photo on her Instagram account commenting he looked like an astronaut. The dentist came back with a witty reply saying he did it because Zeta was a star…

See Zeta Makripoulia and her astronaut dentist…