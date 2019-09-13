Beauty Katerina Stikoudi ready to star in new TV series (photos-videos)

The hot singer will star in a new TV series in September

She proved last season through ANT1’s “Your Face Sounds Familiar” that she undoubtedly has many hidden talents. This year Katerina Stikoudi (aka: the Body) will be testing her acting skills, as she will be appearing in ANT1’s TV series called “If I were rich”. We are sure that the talented singer will be successful in her latest artistic endevour, as she is a focused and dedicated professional no matter what challenge comes her way.

With an incredible figure, a great temperament and passion, the singer always finds a way to win over the fans as she has always done in the past.

“And the shooting continues …. Get ready !!! We are coming!! September 16th at @ ant1tv #an_imoun_plousios #new_season #fresh #comingsoon”, she captioned one of her photos she shared with her followers on Instagram.

We will be definitely routing for her!