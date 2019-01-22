Bebe Rexha says designers won’t dress her because of her huge booty! (video)

She said her size 8 ass would go to the music awards

Bebe Rexha has said that designers don’t want to dress her for Grammys because she’s “too big.”

The singer and songwriter took to Instagram Stories to call out the labels that are taking issue with her size ahead of the 2019 awards.

“I’m sorry, I had to get this off my chest,” she said in the video. “If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size.”

The Brooklyn singer explained how delighted she was to be nominated for two Grammys. She said that often, an artist’s team will approach designers about getting a custom dress made the event.

However, Rexha said that many labels refused to collab with her – because she’s a six 8.

source: her.ie