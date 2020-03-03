Bella Hadid wears dramatic lace gown on Vivienne Westwood runway at Paris Fashion Week (photos)

Bella is a pro at taking the most daring high fashion looks in her stride

She’s one of the most famous models in the world – and when it comes to catwalks, there’s no look too dramatic or daring for Bella Hadid.

The American model, 23, took Paris Fashion Week by storm when she walked the Vivienne Westwood runway in a stunning sheer lace gown earlier today.

Inspired by the Victorian era, the high-fashion garment featured statement puffy lace sleeves, fitted high neckline and a totally sheer white skirt.

The designer completed the otherwise romantic ensemble with a tan leather belt and sword to give the look a bit of edge… literally.

Keeping her make-up dewey and fresh, braless Bella took to the runway with poker straight hair and chunky jewel earrings.

As well as her statement sword and pink silk bodice, the model graced the catwalk in a pair of glittery high heels.

But the daring looks didn’t end here.

As well as the Victorian-inspired dress, Bella also walked the runway wearing a low cut shiny leather bodice and tan wide leg trousers.

Wearing a pair of trendy black boots, the model was bizarrely offstet the haute couture with a necklace made of…garlic!

That said, Bella is a pro at taking the most daring high fashion looks in her stride.

Last month, the in-demand model walked the Jean-Paul Gaultier show wearing a completely sheer dress.

Keeping her hair sleek and slicked back, Bella’s stunning couture dress left little to the imagination and showed off her enviable curves.

Source: The Sun