Bella Thorne makes out with Tana Mongeau! (SLUTTY PHOTOS)

Bella Thorne is making dreams come true, according to Tana Mongeau!

The actress was pictured making out with Tana Mongeau in a series of racy new photos that Mangeau shared on social media.

Some 20 days ago after Mongeau had tweeted that she wanted to date Thorne.

“Dreams do come true kids,” Mongeau captioned the photos on Twitter.

dreams do come true kids pic.twitter.com/pXu2BMiKfK — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) September 24, 2017

(Click to enlarge)