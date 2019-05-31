Beloved actor Kostas Evripiotis passes away at 56

Beloved Greek actor Kostas Evripiotis passed away at the age of 56 after losing a year-long battle with cancer. The news of his demise was made public through the personal Facebook page of actress Katy Finou.

Over the past months, the famous actor was undergoing treatment at the Spiliopoulio Hospital, where he had his partner, Lilian Botsi, his sister, and his two children from his previous marriage to Valia Kostopoulou at his side.

Kostas Evripiotis was born in Athens in 1963 and graduated from the Dramatic School of Arts of Athens “George Theodosiadis”. He featured in many movies and multiple TV series, like Liontarakia you Kyr Ilia”, while most people connect him to the character he played in the hit comedy sitcom TV series called “Tis Ellados Ta Pedia” where he starred as one of the three servicemen in the Hellenic Air Force constantly goofing off and getting into trouble.

“Our Father … My Kostas … You Will Always Be The Light In Our Life” is the moving farewell of the children and his companion” his wife and two sons posted on Facebook after his passing.