Berlin Conference: All sides agree on ceasefire & to uphold arms embargo in Libya

After a marathon of consultations and four hours of agony, the Berlin Conference was concluded.

Participants agreed on a ceasefire as well as respecting the arms embargo and ending military intervention in Libya, which has suffered a decade-long civil war.

The decision annuls Turkey’s plans for military support from the internationally recognized government of Fayez al-Sarraj.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the two sides in the Libyan conflict had failed to launch a serious dialogue.