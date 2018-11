As it became known, the great Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci died in Rome at the age of 77 after a long illness.

Bertolucci directed some of the best movies in world cinema, such as “The Last Tango in Paris” as well as “The Last Emperor”.

In 2007, at the Venice Film Festival, he was awarded the Golden Lion award for his work, while in 2011 at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival he was awarded the honorary Golden Phoenix.