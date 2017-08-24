Best man presents groom’s PornHub history during wedding speech! (VIDEOS)

He went to the porn website for help writing his best man speech for his friend Danny!

One of the most difficult parts of being someone’s best friend is the day you have to wrack your brains and write a wedding speech.

Whether you’re a best man or a maid of honour, your speech will be considered a focal point of a reception, so you really have to put the effort in.

Some people might turn to friends who have been in that situation before, or take a trip down memory lane to combat writers block, but not Thom.

He went to a porn website for help writing his best man speech for his friend Danny.

Thom contacted PornHub, and, with the help of their data, they provided him with the best wedding present of all… (possibly) a video for him to play at the wedding.

The video proves that Danny is a big fan of the website, showing all the countries across the world that he’s logged on from.

This is a very risky game, and it could’ve gone down like a lead balloon. Luckily, Danny’s friends and family – and, thankfully, his new bride – took it well.

Phew.

Here’s the video being shown at the wedding:

Can’t believe @pornhub & my best man, Thom, pulled together for the best man’s speech at my wedding!! https://t.co/PlziTlPsuB #PREMIUM! — Danny Hodgetts (@1HodgePodge) August 10, 2017

And here’s the original video, minus the guest’s reactions, in case you wanted a proper watch:

Thom himself stated:

Everyone at the wedding loved it. “My friend’s face as it was being introduced and played was priceless. They both saw it for what is was, very good-natured humour at his expense. You can see the reactions from the crowd in the video. Wonderful.

